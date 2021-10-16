Northern Trust Corp Sells 259,239 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Digital Realty Trust worth $696,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

