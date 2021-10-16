Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

