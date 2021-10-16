The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SCHW stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. 9,002,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,037 shares of company stock valued at $47,034,023. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

