1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $53,280.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 268.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00127248 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

