Bezant Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

