Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $70.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 289,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,819. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.