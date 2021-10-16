ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 289,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,880. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

