Northern Trust Corp Acquires 24,219 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $900,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.35. 2,593,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,091. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

