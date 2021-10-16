Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 48,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,254. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

