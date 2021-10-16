Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,202 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 191.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

NYSE:C traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635,947. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

