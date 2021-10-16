Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 1,408,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

