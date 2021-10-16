TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.78. 610,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

