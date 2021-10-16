Polkalokr Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $122,255.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

