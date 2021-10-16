PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get PROG alerts:

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

PRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.