Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$35.50

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market cap of C$43.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

