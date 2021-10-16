Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,350,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,063. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

