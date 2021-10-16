Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth $359,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

PGRW stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. Progress Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.