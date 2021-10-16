Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $468.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

