California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $54,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $349.34 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

