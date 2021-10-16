Citadel Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $80,202.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

