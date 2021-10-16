Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 270 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

