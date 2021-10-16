Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

