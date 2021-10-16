The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 834.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

