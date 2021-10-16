$0.04 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

