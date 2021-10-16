Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Levere has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

