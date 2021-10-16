Gabelli Funds LLC Has $37.02 Million Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 7.30% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $37,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $66.77. 71,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,053. The firm has a market cap of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.