Ossiam Makes New $641,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

