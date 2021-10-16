Ossiam Has $591,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ossiam lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 82.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.76 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.