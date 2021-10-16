Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,445,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,666. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

