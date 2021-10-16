Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expands By 150.9%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the September 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 286,198 shares of company stock valued at $707,641. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Minim alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter.

MINM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 46,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,190. The company has a market cap of $75.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. Research analysts predict that Minim will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.