Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $171,758. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAII stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 24,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,308. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

