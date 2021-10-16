Sentinel Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $156.21 million and approximately $505,255.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,782,315,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,202,317,624 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

