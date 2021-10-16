Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €64.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.78 ($76.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

VNA traded up €0.38 ($0.45) on Monday, reaching €53.36 ($62.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.12 and a 200-day moving average of €55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

