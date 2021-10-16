Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 181,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,237. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.