Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 181,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,237. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

