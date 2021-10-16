First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.25. 2,510,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.95. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

