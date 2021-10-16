First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,715 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.42. 972,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.