Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 22.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 171,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,756,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $220.21. 2,269,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

