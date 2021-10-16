Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.35. 2,593,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.