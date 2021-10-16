GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 1,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.02. The company had a trading volume of 761,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,782. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $203.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.