Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

