Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Avient has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. Avient has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

