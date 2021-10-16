Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.35 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,129,000 after acquiring an additional 96,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

