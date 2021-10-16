Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,875,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,724,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

