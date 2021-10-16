Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.