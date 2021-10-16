Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Price Target at C$55.70

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.99. The company has a market cap of C$811.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$23.10 and a twelve month high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

