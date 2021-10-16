Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €158.23

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

DB1 traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €147.35 ($173.35). 340,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

