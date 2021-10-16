Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 984,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 612,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,591. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,162.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

