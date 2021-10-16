Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Declines By 59.8%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OPHC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.