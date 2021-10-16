Playkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,267.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 46.7% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $599,373.18 and $101,267.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

