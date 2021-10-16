GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $112,093.34

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $112,093.34 and $11.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00308156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

